Imam harps on importance of prayers in Holy months

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abdul-Lateef Uthman Animashaun Esinniobiwa Al-Ilory has urged Muslims to intensify their efforts on prayers in Rajab, the 7th month of the Islamic calendar because of its essence among the 12 months recognised by Islam.The scholar, who is the Founder and Proprietor of DALFAT Islamic outfit located at Ijoko, Otta in Ogun State made the call as a guest lecturer at the Zawiyyatul Sofwatul Rahmat (ZASRAM) avenue Otta, Ogun State, where he told the congregation that the month is one of the four special months when the Almighty Allah accepts supplications faster.

According to him, tahjud activities in the month is one of the surest ways of attaining Allah’s favour and blessing and he urged Muslims to pray for the country and its leadership over the anxious state of the nation. In his welcome speech earlier, Founder and Chief Missioner of ZASRAM (home and abroad), Sheikh Abdur-Razaq Onaolapo Animashaun Kasolayo said Muslims all over the world should be grateful to Almighty Allah for giving them the months among other blessings bestowed on them. The occasion marked the end of the eleven-day fasting by the congregation during which they beseeched Allah for favour for themselves, their families and the nation at large. The turnout at the event was remarkable.