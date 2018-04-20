Ikeja Electric attributes zero fatality in Q1 to effective safety policy

… caution customers on safety measures as rainy season begins

Ikeja Electric (IE), Nigeria’s largest electricity distribution company, has attributed the zero fatality record attained by the company in Q1 of 2018 to its highly effective safety policy and programmes.

The Disco according to the recent safety report released by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) recorded no loss of life either of employees or third party between January and March this year.

In the report which covers the eleven (11) Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ikeja Electric, and two other distribution companies had clean slate in terms of fatalities.

Speaking on the notable record achieved by the company, Head, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Engr. Jamiu Badmos, explained that safety is a non-critical.

He said: “Safety is in our DNA and it has become a lifestyle. We have a well-qualified team that constantly stresses on global best practice at all times, and while we are thankful that we did not record any fatality, we do not take it for granted. Sometimes accidents occur even when you think they should not. This is why we introduced the target Zero campaign that continuously trains and retrains staff, especially those in high risk areas to ensure that nothing is left to chance”.

Over the years, Ikeja Electric has consistently elevated its safety standards through several initiatives in order to reduce hazards and fatalities. Its 2018 HSE campaign tagged ‘Target Zero’ encompasses series of periodic initiatives including internal HSE training, safety hurdles at the Undertaking Units, contractors’ safety engagement, public safety sensitization programme on electrical infrastructure, field compliance monitoring among other activities.

The company also recently launched its proprietary board game, Power Play, an educative and entertaining game designed to inculcate the culture of safety against electricity hazards among consumers. Professional bodies such as the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Lagos State Safety Commission have endorsed the game, which is currently being distributed across secondary and tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

In a similar development, IE has also commenced its annual seasonal advisory series as the rainy season begins. The advisory series which are a compendium of safety messages across various channels provide residents with useful hazard and safety notifications, prompts and alerts designed to ensure safety of lives and property. This month’s advisory cautions against standing near electrical assets especially during rainstorms among others. The company further appealed to residents in its network to be cautious of electricity hazard at all times