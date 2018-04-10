IGP adopts stringent measures to end violence in Taraba

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotun- Idris, on Monday announced stringent measures aimed at tackling the insecurity that had enveloped parts of Taraba in the past few years.

Idris, who announced the measures during a visit to Gov Darius Ishaku in Jalingo, said that an aircraft had been deployed for constant aerial surveillance while more mobile units had been deployed to flash points.

“Gov. Darius met me one week ago and demanded for additional men and materials to curb the upsurge of killings in the state.

“I want to announce that the surveillance aircraft you requested is already in the state.

“We have also deployed additional mobile police units to ensure total restoration of peace.

“I want to assure you that we will do everything possible to ensure that the inhabitants of the state are safe,” he said.

Idris said that a mobile squadron to be based in Takum would be inaugurated on Tuesday to step up the fight against criminals and other bandits terrorising some parts of the state.

In his response, Ishaku commended the police command in the state for working tirelessly towards achieving peace, and lauded the Police boss for his prompt response to his request for additional men and equipment to achieve peace.

He urged the IGP to ensure the construction of a permanent police headquarters in the state, noting that the current office accommodation was “not so conducive for the officers”.

Ishaku regretted that six people were killed in a fresh herdsmen attack on Monday in Takum, and appealed to the IGP to “act fast to halt such evil”.