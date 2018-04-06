Group storms INEC, demands prosecution of Mantu over ‘poll-rigging confession’

Maverick showbiz superstar, Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charlyboy, has led the `Ourmumudondo’ group, on a peaceful protest to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over Sen Ibrahim Mantu’s alleged poll-rigging confession.

The protest which took place on Friday in Abuja, was to urge the electoral umpire to prosecute Mantu on electoral malpractices over his recent ‘poll-rigging confession.’

According to the group, the protest is to remind the INEC that Mantu’s incidence is an opportunity for it to demonstrate its resolve to prosecute electoral offenders and sanitise the electoral system.

Mr Raphael Adebayo, National Secretary of the ‘Ourmumudondo’ movement, alleged that Mantu, a former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, has revealed how he helped his party (PDP) to win elections in the past.

“The Ourmumudondo Movement deems it imperative to ask the Independent Electoral Commssion(INEC)to immediately initiate the prosecution of Senator Ibrahim Mantu.

“Ibrahim Mantu, who was a senator on the platform of the PDP, recently confessed how he rigged elections during an interview on a live programme aired on a private Television channel.

“He admitted to bribing electoral and security officials, and even agents of other political parties in order not to raise any objection to the outcomes of the elections.

“We believe he has confessed to serious crimes against the nation, and this is a good opportunity for INEC to demonstrate its resolve to prosecute electoral offenders as a deterrent to others in future,” he said.

Adebayo noted that Nigeria’s electioneering processes since the fourth republic is largely characterised with imperfections, and has therefore discouraged many electorates from voting.

He therefore urged INEC to take urgent and genuine steps towards sanitising the electoral process, and thereby regaining the trust of Nigerian voters, especially as the 2019 general election approaches.

Highlight of the protest was the submission of the group’s protest letter containing its grievances and demands, addressed to the Chairman of INEC Mr Mahmood Yakubu.

OurMumuDonDo Movement is a non-political coalition of Nigerians from all backgrounds that advocates national reawakening towards holding leaders responsible and engendering citizens’ participation in order to promote good governance at all levels.