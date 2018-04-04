Ex-wife turns nasty

Dear Bunmi,

I was married for close to 12 years when my wife and I called it quits. We are in the process of getting divorced as both of us are fed up with the marriage.

My wife is now spreading rumours that I had affairs all through the period we were married and gave her sexually transmitted infections twice. This is a load of rubbish. As a matter of fact, she was the wayward one and I’ve kept an incriminating letter she wrote to a close friend who was once her lover.

I’m thinking it’s about time I started telling some home truths about the appalling way she behaved when we were married, but we have three lovely children and I don’t want them to be hurt by any scandal.

Moses, by e-mail.

Dear Moses,

It’s considerate of you to think about your children’s feelings.

Divorce is never easy but if there’s too much mud slinging, children can suffer. You’ve shown a lot of maturity by keeping quiet when your ex is busy spreading rumours but don’t descend to her level.

Let your lawyer handle the messy details for you and try to keep your children away from the accusations.