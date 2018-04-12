Dude Tetsola set to release new international single

By Iyabo Aina

Popular Nigerian born Ireland based singer and songwriter, Dude Tetsola is back with a new music that will officially be released on the 18th of this month.

The single according to Dude is aimed at meeting all class of music lovers world wide.

Recall that he has had music collaborations with different Nigerian ace music stars like MI, Banky W, among others.

Also, Dude who is currently managed by Epic Media Africa debuted in the music scene with a multimillion naira deal with his former label seven years ago.