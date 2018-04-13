DPRK relishes bilateral relations with Nigeria

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has pledged to build on the gains of the bilateral relations with Nigeria to achieve meaningful growth.

Mr Jon Tong Chol, the Ambassador, DPRK, made the promise at an event to mark the 106th birthday anniversary of the late Korean leader, Kim Il Sung, organised by the Embassy in Abuja.

He described the Sung as one who devoted his lifetime to preach on the importance of independence, self-reliance and self-defence in Korea and in the world.

According to him, his revolutionary cause has succeeded and even brought about the external relationship with countries like Nigeria, they enjoy today, which brought about economic ties between both countries.

“The traditional relationship and cooperation between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and DPRK have further consolidated and developed.

“We sincerely wish the Nigerian people greater successes in maintaining the peace and security.

“Also to consolidate the national unity in making Nigeria prosperous under the wise leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari”

He wished the government and people of Nigeria success in the fights against corruption and terrorism.

Kim Il Sung, born April 15, 1912 was the leader of North Korea from its establishment in 1948 until his death on July 8, 1994.