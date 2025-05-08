Korea, Nigeria promote bilateral relations through arts, culture

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Korean Embassy in Nigeria has deepened cultural diplomacy with Nigeria through the launch of a unique art exhibition titled “Hanbok Reborn as Art”, held on Thursday at the Nike Art Gallery in Abuja.

The exhibition celebrates the Hanbok—Korea’s traditional attire—reimagined by eleven contemporary Korean artists using modern artistic techniques.

It is aimed at showcasing Korean heritage and strengthening cultural ties between both nations.

In his opening remarks, the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Kim Pankyu, described the exhibition as a celebration of Korea’s identity and a bridge for deeper friendship with Nigeria.

He explained that while the Hanbok has evolved over centuries, it continues to embody the Korean people’s history, beliefs, and identity, and remains relevant in the modern world.

Ambassador Kim praised the partnership with Nike Art Gallery and expressed appreciation for the gallery’s founder, Chief Nike Monica Okundaye, whom he described as a friend of Korea.

He said, “It is with great honor that I stand before you all today for the opening ceremony of the Hanbok exhibition termed ‘Hanbok Reborn as Art.’ This concept evolves from the basic and crucial foundation of Korean tradition and heritage—the traditional Korean outfit—the Hanbok.

“We are also grateful for the friendship we have cultivated with Mama Nike and applaud her for always being a supporter of Korean culture,” he said.

In her remarks, Chief Okundaye thanked the Korean Embassy for making the partnership possible and spoke about her experience visiting South Korea.

She called on Nigerian artists and the public to take advantage of the rare opportunity to explore Korean creativity and culture through the exhibition.

She said, “I was sent to South Korea by the Embassy, and when I got there, I was so impressed. Everything in South Korea is art—even the food.

“So, for South Korea to come with the art, art and culture is the next thing to the country. I would love for everybody who is an artist in Nigeria to come and see this beautiful world,” she added.

The exhibition features works by eleven Korean artists:

Kwon Ki Soo, Kim Si Hyun, Nam Kyung Min, Yang Dae Won, Lee Don Ah, Lee Bong Yi, Lee Soo In, Lee Joong Keun, Lee Hoo Chang, Jung Myoung Jo, and Jung Hai Yun.

Each artist reinterprets the Hanbok through various forms, painting, sculpture, installation, and video-using its patterns, textures, and symbolism to explore contemporary Korean identity.

One of the featured artists, Lee Bong Yi, is a renowned Hanbok artisan whose hand-stitched garments highlight traditional skills passed down through generations.

According to the curators, the exhibition reflects Korea’s commitment to sharing its cultural heritage globally while promoting mutual understanding with countries like Nigeria.