Chris Hemsworth recruits Usain Bolt as newest Avenger

Chris Hemsworth has been enjoying his time with his family after wrapping up his work on Avengers: Infinity War.

However, he doesn’t let that keep him from his important job of being one of Earth’s mightiest heroes.

In a recent tweet, he announces that he has recruited someone who makes the Flash “look like he’s skateboarding in the sand.”

Hemsworth ran into eight-time gold medalist, and probably fastest man alive, Usain Bolt and made the opportunity a lot of fun for fans by turning it into a quick promo for Infinity War.

The pair met at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. If you want no info about Infinity War, stop reading now.

Of course, we don’t know what fate befalls Hemsworth in his role as Thor in Infinity War.

We know that his ship seemingly gets destroyed at the start of the film with the Asgardians (and maybe Loki) being slaughtered by Thanos.

Thor will then drift in space until he’s picked up by the Guardians of the Galaxy. We’ve been told Thor probably has the most screen time outside of Thanos, so it’ll be interesting to see what he does.

