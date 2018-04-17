Chelsea Dry Gin hosts Turn Up beach party

CHELSEA London Dry Gin, Nigeria’s foremost gin brand and Intercontinental Distillers Limited flagship brand recently hosted consumers to a beach party tagged, ‘Turn Up with DJ Neptune’.

The beach party event, which took place at Elegushi beach, is part of the brand’s repackaging campaign, was an avenue for the consumers to connect and experience the brand.

According to Brand Manager, Afolabi Kasomo, “the beach event is part of Chelsea’s brand association with entertainment by supporting and promoting local acts through music, dance, comedy and also giving an entertainment platform to our esteemed customers to relax and enjoy themselves.

“The event had a line-up of artistes like CDQ, YQ, Efe Money, Skales, Slim Case with Dotun as host and DJ Neptune entertained the beach crowd with music.”