BP expresses commitment to low carbon future

By Ediri Ejoh

British Petroleum, BP, has emerged with a new report setting out its commitment to a low carbon future and to help meet the dual challenge of providing the increasing energy the world demands while at the same time working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In the report obtained by Vanguard, the company stated that: “The world is growing like never before, creating opportunity for billions of people. And all this growth requires energy. But as the world demands more energy it also demands that it be produced and delivered in new ways, with fewer emissions.

”At BP, we embrace this dual challenge. We have always looked to the future, adapted to change and met challenges like this head on.

”In this report, we examine how the energy world is changing, set out our low carbon ambitions and show how we are helping to advance the energy transition.”

Bob Dudley, BP Group Chief Executive said the report, Advancing the Energy Transition, details BP’s framework for delivering this commitment: reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its operations, improving its products to help customers reduce their emissions, and creating low carbon businesses.

The report also sets out clear near-term targets for limiting greenhouse gas emissions from BP’s operations, against which its progress can be measured. These targets are concrete, measurable and are intended to be met over ten years.