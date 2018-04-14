BBNaija: Miracle to travel with DJ Cuppy, DJ Exclusive, others to One Africa music festival

Abuja – Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Miracle has been rewarded with N1 million a year supply of Pepsi products and an all expense paid trip to Dubai for winning the Pepsi ‘Refresh The Mix’ challenge.



The housemates were tasked with solving a puzzle which involved making up the missing pieces that will reveal the faces of different Pepsi Dj ambassadors.

Two time Head of House Miracle was the first to unravel the puzzle, revealing the picture of DJ Exclusive, one of the four Pepsi DJ Ambassadors.

Pepsi ambassadors, Dj Spinall and Dj Obi were in the BBNaija house to reveal to miracle his rewards for winning the Pepsi Challenge.

Miracle will travel with Pepsi DJ Ambassadors, DJ Cuppy, DJ Exclusive, DJ Spinall and DJ Obi to the One Africa music festival in June, 2018.

Meanwhile, DJ Spinall announced that the housemates were getting an official invitation, to The Lituation party courtesy of Pepsi on June 30th, 2018

He said ” You are the first to get an invitation from Pepsi for “The Lituation party.

“I have seen the concept of the show and it is amazing”.

Miracle holds the record for most wins in the Payport arena games with three wins, therefore guaranteeing him another N1 million at the end of the current edition of the reality TV show.

Next Sunday’s eviction will be the last before the grand finale and notably strong contender for the grand prize Miracle is up against Cee c, Lolu, Anto and Khloe.

Miracle will hope to escape the last eviction in order to take home the grand prize of N45 million adding to his guaranteed N2 million from winning the Pepsi challenge and the Payport arena games among other prizes.(NAN)