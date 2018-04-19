Bayelsa APC, PDP bicker over attacks on supporters

By Samuel Oyadongha

The leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Twon Brass, Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, are at each other’s throat over alleged violent confrontation between their supporters.

The PDP leadership claimed that some thugs loyal to the APC allegedly attacked some politicians and their supporters who defected to the ruling party, led by a former local council Chairman, Chief Ingo Sylva.

The APC, through its Brass Council Chairman, Chief Ayerite Kwesi, dismissed the claim as a childish outburst meant to instigate hatred and confusion in the council.

The PDP chairman in Brass LGA, Philemon Dickson, said the APC had lost its electoral value in the council following the defection of some of its leading members to the ruling party.

He said: “The PDP has taken over Twon Brass. All notable politicians in APC have decamped to PDP, including Emmannuel Charles (ex Assembly member) and Ingo Sylva (two-time chairman of Brass Council) under PDP. Ingo was the game changer in APC and the party’s only hope. Now that is no more, APC has zero electoral value in Brass.”

But the APC leadership in the council, in a statement, dismissed the claim as unfounded, saying: “Let it be noted that Brass LGA is completely for the APC and we are not moved by the reported defection, temporary migration for economic reasons, of any of our members.

“We are strong and united as ever before and this will be made clearer in the forthcoming general election.”

The APC urged its members in the council to remain resolute and not allow themselves to be intimidated by anyone.