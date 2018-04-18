Achievers University turns out 31 First Class students

By Lawani Mikairu

Thirty-one students have been awarded First Class degrees at the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State. 340 students from 12 academic programmes were also presented first degrees during the school’s seventh convocation ceremony held last weekend.

According to the school’s Vice Chancellor, Engineer Professor Tunji Ibiyemi, 202 students graduated with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) while 93 and 14 students graduated with Second Class Honours (Lower Division) and Third Class division respectively.

He urged the students to update and transform the knowledge they acquired from the school to enviable community service delivered with impeccable integrity to becoming outstanding leaders.

The Vice Chancellor while documenting the academic development of the University which started in 2008 with 12 academic undergraduate programmes distributed into two colleges and 10 departments said at 10, the academic programmes currently running in the University are : Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Economics, Mass Communications, Political Science, Internatíonal Relations, Sociology, Criminology and Security studies, Biomedical Engineering, Computer engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Geology, Computer Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing Science and LAW; Private and Business Law, Public and International Law.

He said the National Universities Commission ,(NUC) has in this 2017/2018 academic session granted approval to the school for the commencement of postgraduate programmes in Msc. Accounting, M.Sc/MBA Business Administration and M.Sc Computer Science.

In his address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Achievers University, Honourable Dr. Bode Ayorinde urged the graduating students to conduct themselves as achievers as they open another chapter in their life.

“As we release you to the outside world, please remember you are achievers and behave and conduct yourself as achievers, dream it and work towards it,” he said adding that they have what it takes to conquer the world

He said though the journey has not been rosy, the school will not relent in its effort to being among the best universities in the world. He enumerated a 10 point agenda to pursue for the next 5 years for even greater and more significant growth to thus position the university in the class of Leading Universities in the Country.

As part of the events, to mark the anniversary and 7th Convocation, the school awarded honorary degrees to Emeritus Professor David Adedayo Ijalaiye, Plateau State Governor, the Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Inland Revenue Service, Mr. William Babatunde Fowler and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mrs. Aishatu Jibril Dukku.

Present at the ceremony was the Governor of Ondo State , Arakunrin Olurotimi Akeredolu , who also played a highly significant role in the establishment and development of the University, who was highly effusive in his joy at the growth recorded by the University at Its 10 the anniversary.

The event was witnessed by Royal fathers, Luminaries from the Academia, Political Stalwarts and Other dignitaries from the many states of the federation and other countries.