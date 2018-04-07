Offa Robbery : Abdulfatah Ahmed offers N5m bounty

Following Offa robbery incident on Thursday in Offa the headquarters of Offa Local Government Area where many were killed Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has placed a bounty of N5m for any information that could lead to the capture and arrest of the perpetrators.

Ahmed, who visited the victims at the General Hospital in Ilorin on Friday, made the promise in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Dr. Muyideen Akorede.

He enjoined anybody with information on Offa robbery and killings to contact the state police command on the following numbers 0803 739 1280‬ and 0803 236 5122‬.

Saying “While we mourn our dead with a heart full of sadness, and care for the injured by paying all their medical bills, we will do everything in our power to bring the attackers to justice and ensure that never again does any community or people in our state experience such tragedy.”

Also the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State , Mr. Lawan Ado, has said that seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of Offa robbert and killings.

Giving reports to the press he said the number of injured victims had yet to be ascertained as they were receiving treatment in different hospitals.

Ado said, “Seven suspects arrested; one at Igosun road and six others at different locations in Offa. They are helping us in our investigation.

“Seven vehicles abandoned and recovered from the armed robbers. Some rifles were carted away by the robbers.

“The Inspector General of Police has ordered a full investigation and has directed his Intelligence Response Team and others to assist in getting the hoodlums arrested.

“The Command wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims while also wishing the injured quick recovery.”

Some of the banks attacked in Offa robbery and killings include Union Bank, Ecobank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Banks and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank.