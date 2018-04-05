Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residents

Omu-Aran (Kwara), – A gang of armed robbers on Thursday raided some commercial banks in Offa, Kwara, killing some policemen and residents as well as carting away an undisclosed amount of cash in the process.



The heavily armed hoodlums had attacked the Owode Police Station in the metropolis where they killed the policemen and some complainants before they raided the banks.

Sources said some customers who were transacting businesses in the banks were also killed in the incident which was said to have lasted one hour.

The robbers, according to eye witnesses, entered the town at about 4:45 pm and operated till about 5:40 pm unchallenged after blocking the Ilorin and Osogbo entrances into the town.

They were said to have later made their escape through Igosun, a nearby community.

Among those said to have been killed by the armed robbers were a police officer who was expected to retire in the next few months and a pregnant police woman.

The bandits numbering at least 15, according to sources, came in different vehicles while they stationed themselves at strategic locations within the town while the operation lasted.

They were also said to have snatched some motorcycles to aid their escape.

NAN further learnt that the injured were conveyed to the General Hospital, Offa, for treatment while the corpses of the deceased have been evacuated.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident, saying victims included policemen and other persons.

He said details of the incident would be made public on completion of investigation.

NAN reports that Offa in the past had witnessed serial attacks on banks leading to the closure of some branches in the highly commercial community which houses the Federal Polytechnic, Offa. (NAN)