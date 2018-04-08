8-month-old boy found dead in water container inside parents’ room

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—Tears flowed freely as a boy of about eight months was found dead in a plastic water container in his father’s room at their 53, Obakhavbaye Street residence in Benin, the Edo State capital.

It was gathered that other tenants in the compound had joined in the search for the little baby, Abdulaziz Abubakar Aji, who had been declared missing by the parents before the discovery of his remains, yesterday.

Vanguard also gathered from sources in the street that the father, Abubakar Aji, discovered the lifeless body of the boy floating in the plastic container, when he went for water for his early morning prayer (salat).

The source disclosed that Abubakar Aji brought home his fourth wife on Monday and that they are suspecting foul play, as the mother of the late boy went to the toilet only to return to find her second child, Abdulaziz, missing.

“The perpetrator of the act must have capitalised on the absence of the mother to dump the baby inside the water container and cover it for the baby to die,” the source said.

Landlord speaks

Attempts to speak with the baby’s parents proved abortive. But their landlord, Ali-Isu Abubakar, described the incident as unfortunate, saying the boy was a lively baby loved by all.

He said he was performing his early morning prayer when he heard people crying, only for him to come downstairs after his prayers to discover that the baby declared missing had been found dead in a water container.

His words: “I am disappointed and it is God Almighty who is the Creator of heavens and earth that actually knows all that happened.

“The father just married a new wife on Monday. He brought her home here. This is the second night the new wife has spent in the house.

“It is unfortunate. And the child is the baby of the house.

“He is just about seven to eight months. The mother has just two of them for now, Abdulaziz and Fatima.

“Last night, the small girl said she cannot sleep in her father’s room and decided to sleep with the other Hausa neighbour in their room.

“Who knows, maybe if she had slept in the same room, the two of them would have been probably dumped into the water container.”

Arrests

The baby’s father, the mother and the second wife have since been arrested by men of the Aideyan Divisional Headquarters.

Contacted, Edo State Police image-maker, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was not aware of the incident and that he was in a meeting.