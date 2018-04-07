7 killed in Plateau burukutu joint get mass burial

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Seven people reportedly killed by herdsmen, Sunday evening, at a relaxation spot in Nding Loh community, Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, have been given mass burial.

Those given mass burials include Gavou Pulle, 55; Samuel Choji, 45; James Choji, 47; Stephen Chung, 43; Ezekiel Pam Vou, 48; Pam Dung, 46, and Peter Davou, 41.

A resident, who does not want to be named, said the attackers were passing by when, without provocation, they opened fire on the victims at the relaxation spot.

The resident said by Sunday, five people were reported dead, while two of the three others, who sustained injuries, died yesterday morning in the hospital.

The state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mathias Tyopev, who confirmed the incident said, “On Sunday, at about 9p.m., one Pam Jack, the youth leader of Nding-Loh, called the Police Divisional Office in Barkin Ladi Local Government, saying on the same date at about 7.30p.m., five unknown gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, attacked a burukutu drinking joint at Nding village and shot eight persons.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the DPO rushed to the scene. On arrival, five persons were found dead, while three people, who were injured were rushed to Barkin Ladi General Hospital for medical attention.

“Two out of the three people that were injured during the attack and were rushed to the hospital later died. They were given mass burial alongside the other five that died earlier on.

“Peter Davou, who was injured on his leg, was treated and discharged.

“An investigation is on to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the attack. Two expended shell of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered at the scene of the crime.”