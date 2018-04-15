2019: Adejuyigbe and the battle for Akure

By Femi Salako

The mention of Arch. Richard Olajide Adejuyigbe would cause outpouring of praises as a result of his outstanding record in public service and profound humanitarian activities. Even now that he is in the ring to contest the forthcoming House of Representatives election in his Akure constituency, his popularity and admiration seem to have grown bigger.

For those who haven’t followed his strides, Adejuyigbe was Ondo State Commissioner for Education. As Commissioner, he worked very hard to reverse the negative trends in the educational sector of Ondo, thereby restoring the state to her place of pride in education. Students from the state, during his time, emerged the best and second best candidates in West African Examinations Council (WAEC) while an indigene and a product of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko excelled as the overall best student in the Nigerian Law School. World class edifices that are well stuffed with books and computers now dot the land scape. These and many more stand Adejuyigbe out as the obvious choice for the award of the Best Ondo State Public Servant on Education.

It can be emphasized that former Governor Olusegun Mimiko made the best choice in the overall educational interest of Ondo when he appointed Adejuyigbe as Commissioner for Education on June 17, 2013. It is manifestly clear that things have never been the same in the educational sector of Ondo since that time.

Before his coming, the educational rating of the state in external examinations and performance ratings left much to be desired.This evinced the fact that Adejuyigbe is indeed a prepared mind that made the best of the given opportunity to serve Ondo.

An architect who trained at University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he bagged a Second Class Upper Division in 1983 and became a registered architect in 1986. He earlier attended the Federal Government College, Ilorin for his Advanced Level Certificate in Education.

The budding potentials of excellence in Adejuyigbe were first spotted by Mimiko on August 29, 2011 when he was appointed the Caretaker Chairman of Akure South Local Government. Adejuyigbe’s outstanding performance earned him political promotion as Commissioner for Education.

Adejuyigbe is a member of Architects Registration Council of Nigeria and Nigeria Institute of Architects. He is also a member of Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria. He has actually made his mark in his professional calling before venturing into politics.

He also served as member of several Boards and Councils in Ondo. Such Boards/Councils include Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba -Akoko, Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa and University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

To Adejuyigbe, public service is a passion. He has no doubt paid his dues in service to the people of Ondo and deserving of higher and bigger public positions. A distinguished public servant who does not shy away from taking up challenges, his kind is uncommon. As he further strives in pursuit of the people’s mandate, giving him support is the minimum that is required to liberate the people.

*Salako is a public affairs analyst resident in Akure