2 men charged with damaging, assaulting IKEDC officials

Ikeja – Two men, who allegedly assaulted officials of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) and maliciously damaged their vehicle valued at N90, 000, were docked before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, George Monday, 42, an estate developer and Suleiman Olaniyan, 35, a motorcyclist, are residing at Tunde Ogene Street in Meiran area of Lagos.

They are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, assault, breach of peace and malicious damage.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, said that the duo conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by fighting with the IKEDC officials.

Unah said that the accused assaulted the complainants, Adeniyi Adedayo and Adebowale Akinloye, officials of IKEDC in Meiran, while performing their lawful duty.

The prosecutor said that the accused committed the offences on April 4 at No. 32, Lukuman Fowotade St., White House Ajasa, Meiran, a Lagos suburb.

“The accused, with others still at large, assaulted the IKEDC officials and maliciously damaged their ladder and vehicle’s rear light valued at N90, 000,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 168, 173, 339 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 173 prescribes three years imprisonment for assault, while Section 339 also stipulates three years jail term for malicious damage.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr A. A Fashola, granted them bail of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Fashola said that the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate, while adjourning the case until April 30, said that the addresses should be verified by the court. (NAN)