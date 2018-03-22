WASSCE Mass Failure: Double promotion responsible – Stakeholder

As HIIMA seeks govt partnership for special need children

By Dayo Adesulu

A STAKEHOLDER in education sector has warned teachers to desist from given pupils double promotion, adding that such initiative is the causative reason students fail English Language and Mathematics in their West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE. This is just as parents were also urged not to influence teachers to give their children double promotion.

ManagingDirector/CEO, HIIMA International Education, Dr. Yinka Agunbiade said in an interview that parents should not encourage pupils in primary five to seek promotion into secondary schools.

Agunbiade who noted that many parents encourage double promotion for financial reasons, decried that the same parents have to pay lesson teachers to fill in the gap in future. She warned that if it is not addressed in time, it will cost the child to have a low esteem.

Meanwhile, Agunbiade while tracing the genesis of some children with low performance in education, explained that children have special needs and disabilities that may make it difficult for them to perform tasks that other children of their age can perform. These special educational needs include learning difficulties, behavioural, social, and emotional difficulties, as well as sensory/ physical needs, intellectual disabilities and medical or health conditions are also signs of special educational needs in children.

She said: “In developed countries like United Kingdom, when a child is diagnosed as having these difficulties, government works with the school to take care of the child’s education by providing what is called “special educational provision”. Government together with the school will provide extra help for the child with such difficulties to learn quickly.” Such help, according to her, is usually of a graduated approach, noting that a continuous and continuum of help gradually help with the child’s learning.

Agunbiade who lamented that such gesture and approach were missing in Nigeria, regretted that the government does not provide for children with learning difficulties because there is no law in Nigeria to compel schools to practice inclusion.

According to her, “most schools in Nigeria don’t practice inclusion because it is a bit expensive to practice. It requires having a learning difficulties coordinator, assistant teachers, and sometimes therapists. Also teachers in Nigeria are not trained to handle or teach children with lelarning difficulties.” She advised government to assist schools by providing training for their teachers and also makes law of inclusion in Nigerian schools.

Speaking on HIIMA learning system which she described as capable of arresting defects in children learning, Agunbiade said: “HIIMA teachers have been trained with our unique learning system to help discover children’s learning styles and abilities. Differentiated learning, synthtic phonics, structured teaching, group and one-on-one, praise and reward. Other functions include coaching, unconscious learning, intrinsic motivation, use of HIIMA didactic props and HIIMA learning sets and much more are among what contribute to HIIMA learning system.

Listing HIIMA education benefits, Agunbiade said that it helps to discover the strength and weakness in child’s previous knowledge and providing enchancement topics designed by experienced teachers to fill in gaps, adding, “HIIMA opens the teacher or parent to know child’s learning characteristics and learning style. It introduces opportunity for differentiated learning, gives opportunity for structured teaching and the use of synthetic phonics at the school.”

Continues, “Hiima firm foundation in grammar from pre-school, wide reading resources and gives opportunity to study wide international topics.

Hiima enhances one-on-one teaching, gives opportunity for remediation and repetition.’’

With this mode of education, Agunbiade posited that a child can work at own pace and control his errors by referring to both text and workbook.