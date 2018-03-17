Ugwuanyi storms Ezeagu …as Mbaka declares Enugu safe for investment

Cecelia Ezeilo may be walking taller than her height today when Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu State storms Ezeagu, her Local Government Area in what, ordinarily should be a reception for the man they call Gburugburu, given his diverse activities and general acceptability. Ezeagu communities hold Ugwuanyi to a very high esteem. Ezeagu people are stakeholders in the Ugwuanyi administration. Ezeilo, the deputy governor, is from Ezeagu and they are proud of their daughter for her dedication, commitment and absolute loyalty to Ugwuanyi who will be told today that “we’ll continue to support you for you have done well for our communities and will hugely appreciate more goodies from you.”

Ezeagu Igbudu holds a massive reception for the governor today. But it will be more than a reception. The elders and stakeholders of the Local Government will be endorsing him today for a second term. They feel he deserves it for the good work that he has been doing. Again, they will be proud to flaunt their daughter, Cecelia Ezeilo who will be divided today – as part of the Ugwuanyi’s delegation and as part of the hosts of her principal.

“We are delighted that she has been working well with His Excellency, the governor and we want to thank the governor for selecting our own as his deputy. It is remarkable because it is the first time a woman is serving as deputy governor in Enugu state. We assure him of our tremendous support in his administration and the race for the 2019 elections,” Professor Chike Anibeze, the chairman of the reception committee said.

“We are also thankful for the governor’s initiatives and works in Ezeagu. We will be asking for more development projects for our people and knowing Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi very well he will not fail us,” Anibeze said. The reception holds at Agu Obu-Owa, the headquarters of the Local Government.

Meanwhile, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) and Chairman of Aqua Rapha investment Nigeria Limited, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has described Enugu State as peaceful and safe for investment with an outstanding feature as “the most hospitable state in the country”.

Rev. Fr. Mbaka spoke when the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Nigeria, Mrs. Inger Ultvedt paid a visit to the Government House, Enugu to explore business opportunities in Enugu State.

The cleric noted that Enugu is peaceful, secure and conducive for investment because of the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who he described as “an innovative, kind-hearted and God fearing governor”. He added that Gov. Ugwuanyi is reliable and committed to rapid development of the state, stressing that he has “zero tolerance for corruption” and always abides by terms of agreements.

Rev. Fr. Mbaka, therefore, encouraged the Swedish Ambassador and his team to invest in Enugu State especially in the area of renewable energy to guarantee steady power supply for ease of doing business in the state, stressing that their visit was timely and imperative.The cleric disclosed that his company is already partnering with a Swedish company on business service delivery. In her remark, the Swedish Ambassador expressed delight at the hospitality accorded the delegation in Enugu, disclosing that the Government of Sweden has a promising market with a lot of investors willing to do business in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

She harped on diversification of the economy as key to economic growth, saying: “Today we have diversified. Our university is focusing a lot on innovation and entrepreneurship. We have a very good co-operation with the University of Nigeria Nsukka”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo welcomed the Sweden Ambassador and her team to the state, adding that the visit “offers us an ample opportunity to explore bilateral relationship and exchange ideas on areas of mutual interest between your country and the Enugu State Government”.

The governor stated that “Enugu is among the states in the country that have demonstrated commitment to current efforts to diversify the national economy especially through the attraction of high quality investments in key sectors of the economy”.