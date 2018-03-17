TokunboCars.NG Gives N1million to Customers In Easter Promo

TokunboCars.NG is Nigeria’s biggest online portal for direct purchase of fairly used cars from the United States. They are giving away a whooping One Million Naira to their customers this Easter season!

With over 100 cars sold in the space of six months, TokunboCars.NG has gained the trust of many Nigerians, who had doubts earlier during the launch. The company stands firm on the Unique Selling Point (USP) of Flexible Payment Options.

In a bid to reward its customers, the management has decided to give out N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) to 5 persons and N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) to 10 persons, who buy any of the On Sail Cars before April 2, 2018.

The first 5 persons to place orders for any car while this offer lasts,qualify to enjoy a N100,000 discount on the cost of the car. While the next 10 persons will enjoy a N50,000 cut off the cost of the car.

Apart from this, Free Third-Party Insurance will be given to all cars bought this period, just as FREE Car trackers will be given to any car purchase valued at N3 million.

Below is an excerpt from an interview with the Co-Founder of TokunboCars.NG, Mr. Ayodeji Niyi-Adesola:

Q: This is a brilliant platform. What has been your biggest challenge so far?

Ayodeji: Our biggest challenge has been to convince Nigerians that we are real. When we started, most people never believed in our brand because it was a new concept.

Q: If I want to buy a car of N1,000,000 on your website, do I need to pay N1,000,000?

Ayodeji: Not at all. What you need to pay to purchase the car is an initial 40% (which is N400,000). A subsequent 30% (N300,000) will be paid when the car is about leaving the port in the United States, the balance 30% (N300,000) will be paid when the car arrives Nigeria.

Q: How do you cope with buyers who prefer going for your Pay Small Small payment plan?

Ayodeji: My partner and I came up with this plan to enable people pay an initial 50% for the car and spread the remaining 50% payment over 6 months. It has not been that easy, hence we are looking forward to partnering with some companies that give loans and when that is done, the general public will be duly informed.

Q: You mentioned your partner, could you tell us about him?

Ayodeji: Mr. Emmanuel Olorunsheyi is the best partner one could have. He is currently in the United States coordinating the logistics over there. We both founded HostNowNow Limited 3 years ago.

Q: What gave you guys the inspiration to start this wonderful platform?

Ayodeji: I had a friend who bought a tokunbo (foreign used) car in 2017. Three months after the purchase, his mechanic told him that his car was wielded together from two completely different cars. It may sound funny, but it happens when you do not see the pictures of your car in the US before the purchase. That friend of mine is now the General Manager of TokunboCars.NG . His name is Peter Aniedi.

Q: To participate in the Easter promo, what do I need to do?