‘Time to honour our teachers, launch our association’

The 1997 class of Lagos Baptist Secondary School, Orile, Agege, has slated 24 March, to honour their teachers who made great impacts in their upbringing and equally launch her alumni association, newsmen report.

It was gathered that the above set billed same day to celebrate her 21st anniversary at Glitters hotel and suit, Boneville close, beside New Tasty Fried Chicken, Animasahun B/Stop, Akowonjo, Lagos.

The occasion is marked with a dress code of, ‘white with a touch of brown or red’ at exact 10:00am.