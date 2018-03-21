StarTimes subscribers to enjoy free upgrade on bouquets

IN the spirit of Easter celebration, payTV company StarTimes says it’s offering a free upgrade on all of its bouquets for subscribers on the antenna and dish platform from March to April ending.

According to the company, the upgrade is to create awareness for content on higher bouquets during and after the Easter holidays.

Explaining further, the Brand & Marketing Director at StarTimes, Qasim Elegbede said: “The promo is designed for all our subscribers to enjoy. When you pay for one month on Nova bouquet which is N900, you get to enjoy all basic bouquet channels free for 2 weeks.

According to him, subscribers who pay N1,300 for one month on the basic bouquet will get to enjoy all classic bouquet channels free for another 2 weeks and customers who pay one month on the classic and unique bouquets would get an extra week free of charge.”

Also speaking, the company’s Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun said: “This is one of the many ways StarTimes gives back to its esteemed subscribers”. He enjoined subscribers to take advantage of the promo, noting that this was an opportunity to see the channels on a higher bouquet for the same subscription price.

In addition he said: “When you pay one month on Nova bouquet at N900, all the channels on Smart bouquet will be open for free viewing for 2 weeks. Subscribers on Smart bouquet who pay N1,900 subscription fee for a month also get to enjoy all Super bouquet channels free for 2 weeks.” He added that one month subscription of N3,800 on Super bouquet however gives access to one extra week free.