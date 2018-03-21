Security agencies should patronize DICON, says NIS boss

By Emma Nnadozie

Abuja—The Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Services, Alhaji Mohammed Babandede has called on security agencies in the country to patronize the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, DICON, stating that he has made the firm his first port of call in sourcing for the ordnance needs of his organization.

The Immigration boss stated this when the Director General, Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, Maj Gen Bamidele Ogunkale led a few members of his management team to the Headquarters, Nigeria Immigration Services to deliver the newly produced 100 ballistic vests to the organization.

According to him, ‘’no local industry can grow if those in position do not patronize them by making deliberate preference for their products, stressing that DICON is our own industry and he will do all within his reach to prioritize doing business with the corporation.’’

He lamented a situation where some stakeholders who ought to be seen pioneering business drive with DICON were showing lukewarm attitude just because of foreign exchange drive which made them look outward, adding that the only defence industry that ought to be the pride of the nation could not grow like that.

The Comptroller General encouraged DICON to improve on its Fabrique Nationale Light Assault Rifle model earlier supplied to the Services and further advised the DG to impress it on his management staff to consult copiously with their customers by carrying them along from the designing stage which, according to him, will add more value to the Corporation’s service delivery to its customers.