Religious bodies shouldn’t rely on members’ donation-Forum

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

A religious organization, Jama-at-ul Islamiyya of Nigeria, has urged faith-based associations to design means of funding rather than depend solely on donations from members to run the association.

President, Jama-at-ul Islamiyya of Nigeria, Taofeek Agbaje, made the appeal at a press briefing held at the Association’s headquarters in Lagos.

Agbaje stressed that though the associations may be confronted with financial issues but relying solely on members’ donation is not ideal.

The president argued that faith-based organisations could partner private organizations on their assets to achieve improvement in financial base, saying, we have also towed the line. According to him, “For instance, our association has mapped out means of generating funds without having to rely on donations from members.”

On some of the strategy adopted by the association, the president said that the present members of the executive councils resolved to embark on commercialization of its assets to raise funds. “I will not fail to say that financial constraints have remained a challenge to this Jamaat. I have been trying my best to address this and it is my wish to do all I could to improve the financial; base of the Jamaat.

“Our administration has raised the financial bar of the organization. And to achieve improvement, we have resolved to commercialize some of our organisation’s assets in partnership with private investors,” he added.