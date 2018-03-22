Raise your games to be best, Anchor V-C tells students

By Oghenefego Obaebor

VICE CHANCELLOR, Anchor University, Lagos, Professor Joseph Afolayan, has charged students of the institution to raise their games to be at best academically, stressing that the university would only celebrate success and failure.

Speaking during their second matriculation ceremony held at its multipurpose hall, Afolayan tasked the 117 students from the Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Social and Management Sciences and Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences to beat the record they met at the institution.

Afolayan said the institution’s students who started academic session February 1, 2017 recorded 95 per cent success at the ICAN/ATS examinations sat for the first time, noting, “For us, great future is non-negotiable for our students.”

Addressing the matriculants, the vice chancellor said: “Anchor University is like a potter’s house. While our plans are to make great and attractive vessels, the clay must be willing and ready to go through the pains of the potter’s fire. Your time here won’t be all roses without thorns. Indeed, there will be challenges and you will have to respond with discipline. As an Anchorite, you must be willing to be led, willing to be trained and ready to obey the rules of the university.

“As a student in Anchor University, you will need to get up early enough to have quality devotions because here, you are lent out to God, the great Potter. You will need to raise your games to be at the best academically. We celebrate only success here and failure is not an option. You will need to keep sleepless nights to stand tall in the day. Fortunately, there are arrays of growing facilities on ground that will be deployed to ensuring you are giving the best of experience and training.

“We do not condone any form of vices no matter how fashionable it is outside of these walls. Anchor University has zero tolerance for use and/or abuse of drugs. Hard drugs are never to be taken by any students on this Campus. We do not permit any form of immoral relationship and immoral dressing is a big no here. We will not condone any form of violence, and examination malpractices are completely unacceptable in Anchor University.

“Here, the focus is to take you as teenagers and return you to your parents as respectable and responsible young men and ladies. We are determined to instill the virtues of honesty, discipline, godliness and modesty in every graduate of this citadel of learning.”

He reiterated that within the next ten years, Anchor University will become one of the top five universities in Nigeria, noting, “Anchor University is built on this ageless and firm anchor with a clearly defined vision of bringing Christ to the centre of activities at the ivory tower. Today, there are many kinds of storms confronting our educational system as a nation and the world over. There are moral storms; there are storms affecting the very quality of our education; there are huge storms slamming damning questions on the integrity of our professionals, technocrats and the general products of institutions across the globe. There are storms denying the world of good leadership. The number is almost countless. Nonetheless, there is a sure Anchor that is certain to calm the fiercest of storms.

Our mandate, as a university, is to ensure every student who goes through Anchor University becomes the best in anything they do.

Our drive is to raise an invincible generation of young and courageous leaders who will defend the truth and stand for the right no matter what comes their way. Our vision is to raise young men and woman who will stand tall in righteousness and lead their peers in their chosen fields.’’