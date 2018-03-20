Professional bodies kick against Land Use Charge in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, APBN, in Ondo state, yesterday, kicked against the introduction of Land Use Charge by the state government, warning Governor Rotimi Akeredolu “to drop the idea in the interest of peace in the state.”

President of APBN, Gboyega Akerele said: “The controversial policies would further impoverish the people of the state. The Land Use Charge will make owners of structures to pay more taxes on their landed property.”

Akerele urged the state government to “consult stakeholders, especially landlords and professionals, before introducing or implementing the policy which, in recent times, set the Lagos State government against its people.”

“Although, the policy is targeted to help the government to generate additional revenue needed to develop the state infrastructure, but the tax is heavily weighed against the poor.”

Recall that the state Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa had described the Land Use Charge law as a veritable and legal revenue generation means for the government.