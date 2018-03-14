Police arrests `lunatic’ who killed pupils in Ogun

Abeokuta – The Police Command in Ogun on Wednesday, said arrested the suspected lunatic who hacked to death two pupils of St. John’s Anglican School, Agodo in Waterside Local Government Area of the state.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a statement in Abeokuta.

The suspect, name withheld, had on Monday stormed the primary school at break time and hacked to death two pupils: Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi, who were in kindergarten class.

He was said to have fled the scene immediately after he carried out the deadly act.

Oyeyemi, however, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday around Agodo community, through the combined effort of policemen attached to Ogbere Area and local hunters.

The manhunt for the suspect, Oyeyemi he said, followed orders by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu for the capture of suspect as soon as possible.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect who was found in a bush initially resisted arrest and tried to attack the policemen with a machete.

“In compliance with the Commissioner of Police’s order, the Area Commander mobilised policemen and local hunters for the manhunt of the suspect.

“Their efforts paid off on Wednesday, when the suspect was seen in a bush around the community.

“While they wanted to arrest him, the suspect who was brandishing a sharp cutlass, attacked them consequent upon which he was shot and injured in the leg.

‘’He was later taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“Meanwhile, Iliyasu has directed that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation,” Oyeyemi,’’ he said. (NAN)