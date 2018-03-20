Poland vs Nigeria (UPDATE): 14 Eagles now in Wroclaw camp

By Emmanuel Okogba

The number of players in the Super Eagles Wroclaw camp has risen to fourteen.

Recalled Torino midfielder, Joel Obi and seven other players joined this morning to complete the first half.

Obi will have to give 110 percent if he hopes to make it into Gernot Rohr’s list for the party in Russia.

Latest arrivals.

Francis Uzoho, Elderson Echiejile, Stephen Eze, Joel Obi, Shehu Abdullahi, John Ogu, Moses Simon, Kenneth Omeruo. https://t.co/SjxFqruqvQ — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 20, 2018

