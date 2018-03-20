Breaking News
Poland vs Nigeria (UPDATE): 14 Eagles now in Wroclaw camp

On 10:14 am

By Emmanuel Okogba

The number of players in the Super Eagles Wroclaw camp has risen to fourteen.

Super Eagles

Recalled Torino midfielder, Joel Obi and seven other players joined this morning to complete the first half.

Obi will have to give 110 percent if he hopes to make it into Gernot Rohr’s list for the party in Russia.

The new arrivals are: Francis Uzoho, Elderson Echiejile, Stephen Eze, Joel Obi, Shehu Abdullahi, John Ogu, Moses Simon and Kenneth Omeruo

 


