Plateau imposes curfew on Bassa LGA

Jos – Following the persistent attacks in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, where people were reportedly killed, the Plateau Government has declared a dusk to dawn curfew in the area.

Mr Rufus Bature, Secretary to Government of Plateau, said this in a statement in Jos on Wednesday.



He said Gov. Simon Lalong, approved the curfew in consultation with security agencies, adding that the curfew would be within 6 p.m and 6a.m daily.

The governor’s aide called on the affected communities to embrace peace, assuring that efforts were on to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the problem.

“Consequently, security agencies in area have been mandated to enforce the curfew.

“Law abiding citizens are advised go about their lawful businesses,’’ he said.(NAN)