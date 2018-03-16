Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Fulani people protest

On 7:35 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

Fulani people during a demonstration in Bamako organized by the Jeunesse Tabital Pulaaku-Mali, the youth chapter of an organization dedicated to preserving the rights of Mali’s Fulani people, who have become victims of retaliatory violence after being accused of attacks against farmers in central Nigeria’s Plateau state.

Mamadou Djabipo speaks to the crowd on March 15, 2018 during a demonstration in Bamako organized by the Jeunesse Tabital Pulaaku-Mali, the youth chapter of an organization dedicated to preserving the rights of Mali’s Fulani people, who have become victims of retaliatory violence after being accused of attacks against farmers in central Nigeria’s Plateau state. / AFP PHOTO
Young men hold up a banner during a demonstration in Bamako on March 15, 2018 organized by the Jeunesse Tabital Pulaaku-Mali, the youth chapter of an organization dedicated to preserving the rights of Mali’s Fulani people, who have become victims of retaliatory violence after being accused of attacks against farmers in central Nigeria’s Plateau state. / AFP PHOTO
Organizers move quickly to stop a man from agitating the crowd during a demonstration in Bamako on March 15, 2018 organized by the Jeunesse Tabital Pulaaku-Mali, the youth chapter of an organization dedicated to preserving the rights of Mali’s Fulani people, who have become victims of retaliatory violence after being accused of attacks against farmers in central Nigeria’s Plateau state. / AFP PHOTO
Young Fulanis listen to a declaration during a demonstration in Bamako on March 15, 2018 organized by the Jeunesse Tabital Pulaaku-Mali, the youth chapter of an organization dedicated to preserving the rights of Mali’s Fulani people, who have become victims of retaliatory violence after being accused of attacks against farmers in central Nigeria’s Plateau state. / AFP PHOTO
Young Fulanis listen to a declaration during a demonstration in Bamako on March 15, 2018 organized by the Jeunesse Tabital Pulaaku-Mali, the youth chapter of an organization dedicated to preserving the rights of Mali’s Fulani people, who have become victims of retaliatory violence after being accused of attacks against farmers in central Nigeria’s Plateau state. / AFP PHOTO


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.