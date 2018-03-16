Photos: Fulani people protest

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Fulani people during a demonstration in Bamako organized by the Jeunesse Tabital Pulaaku-Mali, the youth chapter of an organization dedicated to preserving the rights of Mali’s Fulani people, who have become victims of retaliatory violence after being accused of attacks against farmers in central Nigeria’s Plateau state.