Be part of 2019 politicking, NGO urges traders

By Victoria Ojeme

The Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development, PRIMORG, a non -governmental organisation, NGO, Wednesday, challenged traders in the country to be involved in the processes leading to the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of PRIMORG, Mr. Agbonsuremi Augustine Okhiria, told market men and women at a townhall meeting at Wuye Ultramodern Market, in Abuja, that they must be involved as they were all stakeholders in the electoral process.

Yesterday’s meeting was on roadmap to a sustainable electoral progress, with the theme Targeting Market Women Ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

Mr. Okhiria, explained that Nigeria needs a comprehensive awareness and empowerment programme with a view to assessing the current political situation and educating the electorate.

The National President of Market Women Association, Felicia Sani, called on members to be registered ahead of the 2019 elections, adding that their future and that of their families is at stake.