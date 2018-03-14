Nigeria ranks 91 on UN global happiness report

Nigeria ranked 91st out of 156 countries in the annual Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s (SDSN) 2018 World Happiness Report released by the United Nations on Wednesday.

The report ranked 156 countries according to factors such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

The report revealed that Finland is the world’s happiest country while Burundi placed at the bottom of the happiness index.

The survey also found Americans were getting less happy even as their country became richer, while Finland rose from fifth place in 2017 to oust Norway from the top spot.

In 2017, Nigeria ranked 95th on the index.

The 2018 top-10, as ever dominated by the Nordics, is Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia.

The U S. came in at 18th, down from 14th place in 2017 while Britain was 19th and the United Arab Emirates 20th.

One chapter of the 170-page report is dedicated to emerging health problems such as obesity, depression and the opioid crisis, particularly in the U. S. where the prevalence of all three has grown faster than in most other countries.

While income per capita has increased markedly in the U. S. over the last half-century, the happiness index has been hit by weakened social support networks, a rise in perception of corruption in government and business and declining confidence in public institutions.