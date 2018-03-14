NBBF national divisions League dunks off in Ilorin

No fewer than 11 teams are currently battling for promotion ticket in both the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), National Division 1 & 2 leagues which tipped off in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Three games were played in Division 1 while two took place in Division 2.

In Division 1, Osun Lions roar past Gombe Bulls by 74-61 points in the opening game of the day while Ebun Comets defeated Abuja All Stars by 64-57 points.

Ahip Giants lost to Anambra Flames by 63-82 points in the last game of the day.

In Division 2, Showtime Hoopers Outclass Gilali Balls by 11 points in a game which finished 67-56 points while Stan Leopards defeated Titans Stars 58-53 points.

Matches will continue on Wednesday in both divisions.

Division 1:

Anambra Flames vs Osun Lions (8am)

Ebun Comets vs Jewel Bulls Gombe (12pm)

Abuja All Stars vs Ahip Giants (4pm)

Division Two:

Ogun Pacers vs Stan Leopards (10am)

Showtime Hoopers vs Titans Star Academy (2pm). (NAN)