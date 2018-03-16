Lookman’s Leipzig out to spoil Bayern’s title party

England Under-21 winger Ademola Lookman hopes to spoil Bayern Munich’s potential title party on Sunday by helping RB Leipzig beat the runaway Bundesliga leaders.

Bayern go into this weekend with a 20-point lead in the table before Sunday’s showdown at the Red Bull Arena against sixth-placed Leipzig.

Given their massive lead, it is just a matter of time before Bayern are crowned league champions for the sixth consecutive season.

Mathematically, it could all be over by Sunday night if Bayern beat Leipzig and nearest rivals Schalke and Borussia Dortmund draw or lose against Wolfsburg and Hanover respectively, which would leave Bayern with an insurmountable lead with seven games left.

Lookman, on loan from Everton, sat out Thursday’s Europa League match at Zenit St Petersburg because he is “probably” an option to start against Bayern on Sunday, according to RB coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.

Bayern beat Leipzig 2-0 in Munich in October, thanks to goals by James Rodriguez and Robert Lewandowski and there was a nine-goal thriller when Bayern came from 3-1 down to win 5-4 when the teams met in Leipzig last May.

French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin says Leipzig are determined to prevent Bayern “being champions in our stadium” and Lookman hopes to showcase his talents in a prestigious duel.

After signing on loan from Everton until May, Lookman, who helped England win the Under-20 World Cup last year, capped his Bundesliga debut last month with the winning goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

It made him the first Englishman to score in Germany’s top flight since Bayern midfielder Owen Hargreaves in 2005.

However, it was a memorable debut, not least because the 20-year-old spent the afternoon struggling to stay on his feet at Borussia Park.

“In England I always wore blades, so I thought I’d keep on wearing them, but the surface here in Germany is a lot different to the surfaces in England,” he told Bundesliga.com.

“It’s better here if you wear studs, for more grip.

“That was just a mistake I made, and I was slipping and sliding all over the place.”

The speed of the Bundesliga has also been an eye-opener in his five league appearances so far.

“It’s different to the Premier League, which is a lot more physical, but most of the teams here like to play football in terms of more passing and moving,” said Lookman.

Lookman played only the first 45 minutes of last weekend’s goalless draw at VfB Stuttgart and was given one-on-one tuition by Leipzig coach Hasenhuettl this week in the role he is expected to play up front.

“He really enriches our squad,” said Hasenhuettl.

“I find that he has the right qualities, for example in one-on-ones, but he also still problems to work on, like what is expected of his position.”

Fixtures (all times 1430 GMT unless stated)

Playing Friday

Freiburg v VfB Stuttgart (1930)

Saturday

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz, Augsburg v Werder Bremen, Hamburg v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Schalke (1730)

Sunday

Borussia Dortmund v Hanover (1230), Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (1700)