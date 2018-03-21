How we killed Uber driver for his car—Ex-convict

By Evelyn Usman

A self-confessed leader of a four-man robbery gang that specialised in attacking Uber drivers and taking their cabs, yesterday, gave a startling confession of how his gang killed one of the drivers recently.

The suspect, Simon Tyozemda, 27, and another suspected member of the gang, Lucky Friday, were discovered to have just been released from prison custody.

The duo, who disguised as passengers, called Uber, an online transport company, last month, to send a driver to pick them from Ajah to Victoria Island.

However, midway into the journey, Tyozemda revealed that he stabbed the unsuspecting driver along Obadore Road, Ajah.

Thereafter, he said he pushed him out and zoomed off in the dying driver’s Toyota vehicle.

Luck ran against him after operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command foiled his gang’s attempt to attack another Uber driver along Lekki-Ajah Expressway last week.

Explaining how they were arrested, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, said: “At about 1.30p.m. on March 14, the command RRS patrol team posted to Lekki-Epe Expressway, while on a stop-and-search duty, intercepted a Toyota Camry saloon car with number plates APP 145 EE, driven by one Uber service operator with two passengers.

“When search was conducted, two knives and a pack of seeds suspected to be Indian hemp hidden under the carpet of car, were recovered from one Simon Tyozemba, who hails from Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, and one Lucky Friday, 25, a native of Iyede in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Investigation into the case revealed that the suspects’ intention were to divert the Uber driver to a convenient place and snatch his car from him.

“They were on their way to execute their plan when luck ran out on them.”

Edgal revealed that the corpse of the Uber driver killed earlier was still in the mortuary.

He added that the command’s undercover operatives attached to RRS had recovered the late driver’s stolen Toyota Corolla car with number plates FST 663 EZ.

The stolen car, as gathered, was found with one Mohammed Usman and ThankGod John, who bought it for N350,000.

But the buyers were said to have paid the gang only N100,000, with a promise to pay the balance after selling it. The buyers, who were about to take the car to Jigawa State, were subsequently arrested.