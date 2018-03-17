Institute tasks architectural students on advancement in studies

The Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA) on Saturday urged architecture students to enhance their learning skills to excel in the architectural profession.

The immediate past President of NIA, Mr Ladipo Lewis, gave the advice at the National Association of Architecture Students (NAAS)’ s inaugural summit in Lagos.

The theme of the summit was: “The Future of Architecture Students in Nigeria.”

Lewis said that the present day architecture was different from the architecture in the past two decades,pointing out that digitalised architecture has been the modern practice.

According to him, the students need to read wide, do researches, acquire and embrace news skills of the profession.

“Architecture profession is very vast. As an architecture student, you need to learn and apply the digitalisation approaches, learn all the design tools and methodologies of the trade.

“By virtue of architectural study and trainings, an architect can fit-in different scopes of life. So, spend as much time as you can, reading, learning and researching to satisfy your clients,” he said.

Also, Mr Samson Akinyosoye, the NIA Secretary, identified collaboration and cooperation among the students and seniors in the profession as key to success in the architectural profession.

Akinyosoye urged the students to establish mutual relationship with the professionals in the discipline to enable them to identify and grow the capabilities.

“No one can make it alone, seek advice and assistance from the senior colleagues in the profession. Make sure you have a mentor whom you can look up to.

“The Nigerian Government needs more architects than it presently has. There are jobs for the architects.

“As an architecture student, your future is bright, irrespective of the numerous challenges in the course of the profession,” he said.

NAN