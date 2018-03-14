More high performance smart phones

Two weeks ago, Vanguard Mobile Market brought to you three high performance phones presently trending in the market.

However, since a good number of mobile phone sellers are gearing up for their mobile week, here are more high performance phones to better equip you in buying your next phone. Fortunately, mobile week discounts are unrivalled so best buys are during this period.

Nokia 8

Fitted with a liquid cooling system for intensive and extensive use of its 4GB RAM processor, coupled with its having a Dolby Atmos sound system and dual speakers, Nokia 8 comes highly recommended for entertainment.

Its regular software updates allow for a clutter-free experience, just as its 5.3 inches screen, 13mega pixel front and back cameras allow for pristine pictures with Nokia’s Bothie feature. It also allows for live streaming directly to Facebook and YouTube. Its QHD display is said to make the phone highly optimised for games with its great graphics.

Its 3,090 mAh battery, which is a day’s worth with intensive use, is said to be well optimised. In addition to this, the Nokia 8 comes with Quick Charge 3.0, hence it can achieve full charge within an hour and half.

Sold in Yudala stores for N179, 000, the Android 7 Nougat, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM expandable to 256GB Nokia 8, comes with fingerprint sensor and free ESET antivirus.

HTC U10

With Edge Sense that equips users to take photos, launch apps, text, as well as use the camera simply with a little squeeze, HTC U10 sells for N150,000 at Pointek stores.

The smart phone boasts of being user-centric with its personal biology adaptable headset, usonic ear buds. It also has active voice cancellation.

With 3,000mAh, HTC U10 is packed with a 5.2 inches screen, 12 and 5 mega pixel cameras, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM and 100GB cloud storage.

For those seeking ample space, as well as quick and fluid access encased in durability, HTC U10 promises to be a good buy.

Samsung S9, S9+

Announced February 25, 2018, Samsung S9 and S9+ are currently available at Slot stores for pre-order until tomorrow, March 15.

Going for N320,000, the device has the latest Android version, Android 8 Oreo. It is also fitted with an interestingly large 6.2 inches screen, a massive 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 3,500mAh, as well as 12MP and 8MP cameras. The device is coming into the country with a free wireless charger stand valued at N25,000.

This is actually a high performance phone in the true sense of the word! For people of class and result-centric persons who wish to update to the latest in the market, Samsung S9 or S9+ would be a necessary buy.

LG V30

Launched September 2017, LG V30 with its 6.0 inches bezel-less screen, Android 7 operating system, Qualcomm processor, 16 and 13 MP cameras, 4GB ROM, 64GB RAM and 3,300mAh, can be yours with N260,889 on Jumia.

For Netflix, iflix, as well as YouTube regulars, the LG V30 comes highly recommended due to its 18:9 aspect ratio, Google Daydream support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 2K OLED features.

This means that the HDR ready device gives richer colour for not just viewing, but for gaming. These features earned it the ‘looking forward while respecting the past’ description which means even in the next few years, the device will still be a disruptor.