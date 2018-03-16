Gov Ayade lauds Texaco for building hybrid library in C’River

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has lauded Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and Texaco Nigeria Outer Shelf Limited for constructing and handing over a hybrid library to the state.

Ayade made the commendation during the handing over ceremony of the multi-million naira hybrid library at West African People’s Institute, WAPI, in Calabar, yesterday.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Mr Godwin Ettah, he said: “Education is a top priority to this government and we commend the management of Texaco for using nine months to complete this facility.

“We pray that this gesture will be replicated in other schools as we strive to take back our pride of place as the foremost state in terms of education because we were the first to make contact with the Western world.

“The hybrid library, which is the first of its kind in this state, will provide a veritable platform for research community not only in the school but the entire Cross River State. It is a wonderful gesture and we hope the library will be effectively utilised.”

Speaking earlier, Mr. Richard Kennedy, Director, Deepwater & PSCS, said the project was in line with the Deep Offshore Affairs Group, DOCAG, community engagement principles for social intervention

He said: “We view the entire country as the company’s community and have been advancing our social investment programmes as such. The hybrid library we are commissioning today (yesterday) has been implemented with the support of government and people of Cross River State.”