Al-Makura sets N12bn yearly revenue target for NSIRS

Lafia – Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has set a yearly revenue target of N12 billion for the newly inaugurated members of Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service (NSIRS).

Al-Makura gave the target on Thursday in Lafia, while inaugurating the Chairman and members of NSIRS.

The governor urged the Service to take advantage of proximity of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to harness the revenue sources of the state.

The governor charged them to focus more on four areas, which includes; Stamp Duties, PAYEE, Withholding Taxes and Land Fee.

“With the measures put in place in the state, we have the capacity to generate N2 billion from land sources alone monthly.

“Work in synergy with the state tax force on land constituted since 2017, to boost the revenue profile of the state,’’ he added.

The governor also urged them to collaborate with security agencies toward enforcing the revenue laws of the state.

He also warned that whosoever prevented members from realising the goals of the service would have himself to blame irrespective of his position in government.

Al-Makura said that the Bill establishing the Service would be amended to give it more powers.

Responding on behalf of other members, Ahmed Mohammed, the Chairman of NSIRS thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.

He pledged the commitment of members to do their job with fairness and the fear of God.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the service include Sabo Balarebe, Emmanuel Zakaria and Ali Mohammed. (NAN)