Senator Akwashiki buried in Nasarawa home

The remains of Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (SDP–Nasarawa North) were on Saturday interred at his residence in Lafia, amid tributes from family members, colleagues and political leaders.

Akwashiki died on Dec. 31, 2025, at the age of 52, after a protracted illness in an Indian hospital.

He was laid to rest at about 1:50 p.m. in his family compound following a funeral Mass held at St. William Cathedral, Lafia.

Born in Angba Iggah, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, the late senator was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and re-elected in 2023.

He previously served in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, where he rose to the position of Majority Leader and later Deputy Speaker.

Speaking at the funeral Mass, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State described Akwashiki as a selfless leader who dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity.

“We are here to pay our last respects to Sen. Godiya Akwashiki as death reminds us to be humble and to love one another,” Sule said.

The governor prayed God to grant the family, the Eggon nation and the country the fortitude to bear the loss, while also urging Nigerians to embrace forgiveness for national development.

Also speaking, President of the Nigerian Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, represented by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, said Nigeria had lost a patriot and a committed lawmaker.

“We have lost a brother, friend and colleague who contributed immensely to humanity, his senatorial district and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Jibrin prayed God to grant the family, Nasarawa North and the nation the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

On his part, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Dr Danladi Jatau, described the senator’s death as a devastating blow to the state and the nation.

“The death of Sen. Godiya Akwashiki is painful, but God gives life and takes it at His will. Let us pray for the repose of his soul,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the family and the Eggon nation, the Aren Eggon, Retired Justice Ahmed Ubangari-Alaku, said the Eggon nation had lost a son who positively impacted many lives across the country.

He prayed God to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest, while appreciating Gov. Sule and others for their contributions to the success of the burial.

In his homily, the Archbishop of Jos Diocese, Dr Mathew Ishaya Audu, urged Christians to dedicate their lives to Jesus Christ and reminded politicians that leadership was a sacred trust and not a means for personal gain.

He noted that Akwashiki contributed significantly to the development of the church, humanity and society, and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the funeral Mass included Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, Chairman of the Governing Board of UBEC, Rep. Jonathan Gaza, and a former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku.

Others were Mr David Ombugadu, the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 Nasarawa election, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, former Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, as well as religious and traditional leaders, and serving and former members of the state and National Assembly. (NAN)