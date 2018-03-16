Only God can stop my gubernatorial ambition — Imo dep gov

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—DEPUTY Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, yesterday, reassured Imolites that only God can stop him from becoming the next governor of the state.

Madumere said this, while addressing a section of leaders from the local government areas in the state.

“I will pursue my gubernatorial ambition to a logical conclusion. I am in the race to serve Imo people of Imo State. I have the requisite leadership qualities and vision to take the State to a greater height”, Madumere said.

Prince Madumere explained that he is “a seasoned administrator with many years of experience in private and public sector”, adding that Imo people are highly enlightened and must be carried along in policy formulation and implementation.

The D-Gov likened his betrayal from those he managed and nurtured to lime light politically to that of betrayal of the Lord Jesus Christ, who was also betrayed by those he loved and called his friends.

He however vowed that “no man born of a woman can stop his ambition”, saying that God remains the ultimate decider of anyone’s future.

“I rely not in any man no matter how highly placed. I have taken my destiny in my hands. I have God and the people of Imo State”, Madumere said.

While lamenting that despite all his losses in the course of building what is today known as Rescue Mission, he however expressed happiness that “God has always granted me the grace to carry on.”

“I have no regret because it has made me even stronger in my bid to make the difference in changing the tide for the people. Any development that does not trickle down to the masses is a misplaced priority”, Madumere said.

Speaking earlier, the leader of Dozie Imo Group, Chief Mathew Oduh, said they had come on a solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor, to encourage him to keep hope alive.

He said their support was not unconnected with his pedigree, success story and meritorious service to the people.

Vanguard recalls that Governor Rochas Okorocha has continued to parade his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Mr. Uche Nwosu, as he successor, which the leadership of All Progressives Congress and the people of the State, have not only continued to condemn the action, but have equally branded it “familiocracy and an anomaly”.