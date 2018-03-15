Electoral Act Amendment: Don cautions NASS against `over legislation’

Prof. Abdulwahab Egbewole, former Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin says the National Assembly has not done anything beyond its constitutional power by amending the Electoral Act.

The law professor, however, cautioned the federal lawmakers against what he called “over legislation”.

Egbewole made the remarks in Ilorin on Thursday while interacting with newsmen on the controversy surrounding the amendment.

He also said that although the National Assembly has the exclusive power to scrutinise the election sequence, it should not in the process jeopardise the existence of INEC.

The major amendments done by the lawmakers seeks to change the sequence of elections.

The lawmakers wanted the national assembly’s election to come first, followed by that of state lawmakers and governors, to end with the presidential election.

He noted that disagreement was possible among politicians when one group feels that its existence is being threatened.

Commenting on the recent rating of Nigeria by the Transparency International in its 2017 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), Egbewole said the report was a challenge to the present administration to rethink its approach on the anti-corruption war.

The global anti-corruption watchdog ranked Nigeria 148th out of 180 in the 2017 CPI report.