A/Court orders continuation of Melaye’s Recall

By Nwafor Sunday

The court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday has ruled that the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye which was initially stopped after Melaye filed an appeal against a Federal High Court can restart again.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Melaye against the judgment delivered by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba at the Federal High Court in 2017, on the ground that there was no cause of action and the federal high court that initially adjudicated the case ought not to have entertained the case in the first place.

Justice Tunde Awotoye, leading two other justices on Friday, read the lead judgement.

Justice Dimgba had on September 11, 2017 dismissed the suit filed by Senator Melaye, seeking to stop INEC from initiating his recall from the National Assembly.

He held that senator Melaye’s complaints were ‘hasty, premature and presumptuous” and therefore ordered INEC to go ahead with its planned verification exercise of the 188,588 registered voters who were said to have signed in support of the recall process.

Details soon: