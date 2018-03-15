Chat with Ada! Diamond Bank launches Artificial Intelligence-powered ChatBot

Diamond Bank – Nigeria’s fastest growing retail bank – has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot, leveraging pioneering technology to reach more customers with an enhanced service in Nigeria.

The Chatbot named ‘Ada’ uses AI technology to provide a human-like interaction and personalized experience for Diamond Bank customers. As Ada learns from past interactions, Diamond can offer more relevant and timely solutions that are really simple for customers to use.

Ada enables transactions such as:

Check Balance

Transfer funds to Diamond Account holders

Buy Airtime and Pay utility bills

Open instant Account

Request for loan

Check Stock prices

Already live on Facebook Messenger, the most popular social chat programme, Ada will also be on other messaging platforms in the coming months.

Ada will give Diamond the opportunity to reach millions of people, and facilitate financial inclusion on an extraordinary scale, extending Diamond’s reach into Nigeria’s massive retail opportunity.

Diamonds existing customers can already start chatting to Ada.

Ada is also an ideal solution to Nigeria’s evolving lifestyle trends which have moved towards preferences for mobile and digitally delivered services, as well as the use of natural language Ada delivers a consistently great experience every time you talk with her. The move is also aligned with the economy’s culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, and she was built using local talent.

Commenting on the launch of Ada, Uzoma Dozie, CEO of Diamond Bank said: “I believe data and technology has the power to transform Nigeria’s economy, so I am excited to announce the launch of Diamond’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Chatbot named Ada.”

“Ada will allow us to further digitalize the mobile banking process and create an increasingly customized mobile banking experience for our millions of customers, Ada also presents another opportunity to deepen financially literacy and build trust and transparency in our ecosystem.

“I am passionate about how Diamond can leverage technology to tap into Nigeria’s huge market, whereby a large segment of the population is underbanked or unbanked. Data-led technology can plug this gap, and expand financial inclusion on a rapid scale.”

“Diamond already has a foundation of over 15 million customers, and our AI-driven Chatbot Ada will enable us expand our digital-led strategy, and reach even more people across Nigeria through mobile banking.”

As a pioneer in banking through the harnessing of technology and a digitally-led approach, Diamond Bank has already made significant strides in Nigeria in recent years, with foundation of over 15 million customers in Nigeria.

Key Diamond Bank initiatives include supporting Nigeria’s future business leaders through its Building Entrepreneurs Today (BET) programme and upcoming Tech Fest in April, improving financial inclusion by focusing on increasing female participation in the formal economy and the roll out of its Diamond Y’ello mobile banking service, which now has over 9 million users.

