College withdraws 90 students over poor performance

Bauchi – Bauchi State College of Nursing and Midwifery on Thursday announced the withdrawal of 90 students over alleged poor academic performance.

The Acting Provost, Rakiya Saleh, said in Bauchi that the students failed Preliminary Training School (PTS) examination conducted by the institution.

‎Saleh said only 63 of the 153 students who sat for the examination passed the PTS.

She explained that “each student is expected to sit for the PTS examination and

anyone who fails will be weeded out.

“Students who pass the test will be called for indexing and their names sent to the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and be accredited as bonafide students of the college.”

She noted that “in spite of fair moderation, many students could not meet up with the cut off mark.

“A total of 54 students will, however, rewrite the examination in the next two weeks.’’

According to her, the college receives over 1,000 applications for admission annually but can only admit 150 students.

“Our capacity doesn’t really matter in admitting the students but the numbers are given to us by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

‎“After admitting 150, the students will write qualifying examination in three months and

write another examination after six months before we get our best students.

“This profession is about saving lives, so we will not compromise on the provision of excellent skilled health workers to the state.”

The provost commended the state government and other stakeholders for providing

the needed infrastructure and equipment that enabled the college to secure provisional accreditation from the Nursing Council.‎

“The state government is working toward reviving the college and will soon invite the council for full accreditation,’’ she added. (NAN)‎