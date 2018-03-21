Amuneke leaves Al Khartoum over unpaid salaries

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Amuneke has ended his coaching time with Sudanese club Al Khartoum over unpaid salaries.

According to reports, Amuneke who only started work January left his position after the club failed to pay him for two months.

“I wasn’t sacked. The director of the club called me to a meeting to explain why we have not been paid and he suggested that we take a pay cut as their major sponsors have not been supportive,” Amuneke told Complete Sports.

“He was very sincere which I appreciate so well.

“But they (Al Khartoum Watani) agreed to pay what is being owed and of course what’s binding in the contract which was signed between both parties.

“The director was sincere and plain in his meeting with me on the dire financial conditions of the club. So there was no point staying on. I wasn’t sacked like they’re claiming here in Sudan.”

The AFCON 1994 winner recorded three wins, two draws and three defeats during his time at the club.