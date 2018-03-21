Affordable high performance phones

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Launched April 2017, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is packed with a 5.5 inches screen, 3GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, 13 megapixel rear camera and 8 megapixel front camera. Its Android 6 Marshmallow operating system is backed by an Octa core 1.6GHz Cortex-A53, while its non-removable Li-Ion battery is 3,300 mAh. Its other features include geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, as well as HDR.

Available in Slot stores for N80,000, this phone is considered a budget phone as it is a high performance device that is relatively affordable compared to other high performance devices from its maker. Its price aside, consumers are said to continually come for this device due to durability associated with the brand.

Innjoo Fire 3 Pro

Sold for N50,999 at Office Everything stores nationwide, Innjoo Fire 3 Pro is an affordable high performance phone with a 3GB RAM for extensive and intensive use like playing games or having a house party. Its 32GB storage space allows for ample data collecting and can be expanded. The device has a 5.5inches screen, 5MP and 13MP cameras with Autofocus, Dual-LED Flash, Geo-tagging and Panorama features. The 4G LTE network capacity phone also comes with fingerprint unlock and 3,000mAh battery capacity.

Partner Mobile PS2

For N76,000 at Pointek stores across the nation, a Partner Mobile PS2 device can be yours. The smart phone has a network capacity of 2G, 3G and 4G LTE, a MSM 8939 Octacore A53 processor and a 3GB Random Access Memory, RAM, for fluid management and jostling of applications. In addition to its RAM size that allows for intensive use, the device comes with a non-removable 3,500mAh battery that is said to last 15 days on standby.

The dual sim phone also features a 5.5 inches Capacitive Multitouch, Full Lamination 1920 by 1080 screen. The impressive display makes its 20MP rear and 13MP front cameras fun to use. And as described by new users, its features make for an impressive social media presence. The device comes with 16GB ROM expandable to 64GB, rear fingerprint sensor and an Android 5.1 operating system.

Gionee S6s

With a 5.5-inch FHD IPS display, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM expandable with microSD to up to 128GB storage space, Octa Core 1.3GHz processor, Android 6.0 Marshmallow (Amigo 3.2) operating system, Micro and Nano (Dual) SIM slot, 4G and 3G network and : 3150mAh Li-Polymer battery, the Gionee S6s can be yours for N62,500 at Micro-station stores.